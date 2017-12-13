Mixbook photo book service acquires WedPics

In 2012, a Raleigh, NC-based company called WedPics launched on to the scene to make wedding photos a little less of a headache. Five years and seven million users later, WedPics is being acquired by Mixbook, the platform for digitally collecting and editing physical photo books.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

WedPics is an app that lets a bride and groom aggregate all the photos from their wedding in a single place. Oftentimes, the happy couple will set out disposable cameras and use Instagram hashtags to aggregate photos taken by guests at the wedding. Collecting all of those photos after the fact can be tedious.

With WedPics, the couple simply send an invite to the app to everyone attending the wedding. Folks upload all the photos they take to the app so the couple and guests alike can easily see everything in one place.

The app itself is free, but premium upgrades like the ability to print high-res source files, customize the overall look and feel of the digital album and use personalized URLs, are also available on the platform.

More recently, WedPics introduced printing to let people create physical photo albums of their wedding, which accounts for about 60 percent of the company’s revenue.

This falls in line with Mixbook’s business, which focuses primarily on the digital to print business. As we move more and more towards a fully digital existence, weddings remain one of the biggest reasons to print out actual photos.

As part of the deal, a ‘handful’ of WedPics 15 employees will head to Mixbook, according to WedPics founder and CEO Justin Miller. The WedPics brand and service will continue operating under the umbrella of Mixbook, who will help the company with its print business.