Gadgets
Mario
Gaming
Nintendo
fiction

Mario Bear has come to save 2017

Posted by
Next Story

Aiming to be the LinkedIn for creatives, The Dots raises £4m

It’s been a long year – it feels like it actually spanned about 50, in fact. But now, at the end, some relief: Mario Bear.

Yes, it’s just a bear from Build-A-Bear Workshop. And a ‘brand collaboration,’ that horrific thing that usually just means some executives get a larger Christmas bonus and more people are convinced to part with their hard-earned money on something they don’t need. But this is a Mario Bear.

There’s also a Yoshi. And a Bowser. And a Toad. And a Luigi costume in case you want your bear to represent one of Nintendo’s slightly less appreciated protagonists. And a Princess Peach costume so you can prep your bear for far flung adventuring (play Super Mario Odyssey if you don’t get this reference).

  1. 25632x

  2. 25633x

  3. 25663x

  4. 25655x

 View Slideshow
Exit

Nintendo also licensed BAB (do people call it that?) to create a 3-pack of “Super Mario Wrist Accessories,” a Super Mario branded hoodie for bears, and sounds including the Mario theme song. I assume these all mean something to people who understand what Build-A-Bear is and how ti works.

All I know is that this is not the Mario Bear we deserve, but it’s definitely the one we need right now.

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • Mario
  • Gaming
  • Nintendo
  • fiction
  • Gadgets
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From Gadgets

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Aiming to be the LinkedIn for creatives, The Dots raises £4m

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard