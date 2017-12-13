Mario Bear has come to save 2017
Aiming to be the LinkedIn for creatives, The Dots raises £4m
It’s been a long year – it feels like it actually spanned about 50, in fact. But now, at the end, some relief: Mario Bear.
Yes, it’s just a bear from Build-A-Bear Workshop. And a ‘brand collaboration,’ that horrific thing that usually just means some executives get a larger Christmas bonus and more people are convinced to part with their hard-earned money for something they don’t need. But this is a Mario Bear.
There’s also a Yoshi. And a Bowser. And a Toad. And a Luigi costume in case you want your bear to represent one of Nintendo’s slightly less appreciated protagonists. And a Princess Peach costume so you can prep your bear for far-flung adventuring (play Super Mario Odyssey if you don’t get this reference).
Nintendo also licensed BAB (do people call it that?) to create a 3-pack of “Super Mario Wrist Accessories,” a Super Mario branded hoodie for bears, and sounds including the Mario theme song. I assume these all mean something to people who understand what Build-A-Bear is and how it works.
All I know is that this is not the Mario Bear we deserve, but it’s definitely the one we need right now.
