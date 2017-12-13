Berlin’s Joblift raises €10M to attack legacy sites, in a round led by DN Capital

Joblift, a European job site in the UK, Germany, France and the Netherlands, has raised €10 million in a funding round led by the London/Berlin VC DN Capital. The round was joined by Picus Capital and existing investors Cherry Ventures, btov and TruVenturo. The fundraising brings the total raised by two-year old Joblift to €12m.

The Berlin-based startup aggregates jobs data from multiple job boards, corporates and recruiters to provide job seekers with a one-stop shop where they can look for positions that match their skills. Direct competitors in this space are Indeed, Adzuna, Jobrapido, Glassdoor, but some are built on very legacy technology platforms at this point, whereas Joblift’s pitch is that it’s running on the latest available technology.

Joblift claims to have 1.5 million monthly site visits and over 4,000 job boards as partners. Following the fundraising Joblift will accelerate its recruitment of data scientists and software engineers. It will also launch its first-ever TV advertising campaign, starting in Germany, followed by campaigns in other markets.

Lukas Erlebach, co-founder and CEO at Joblift, said: “People have been job hunting online for many years now and yet there is still no go-to destination that aggregates the thousands of sites where jobs can be listed. Joblift intends to be that place.”

He added that “We are convinced that ultimately the most important feature of a job-search platform is the ability to provide the highest relevancy of search results. The core of our product is the data-driven matching of our job-offering for our users. The platforms of our competitors were developed between 2006-2010 onwards and there are many indicators that can be observed that suggest they are fighting with that legacy. Our product was built on the ‘greenfield’ two years ago and uses a state-of-the-art micro-service structure, search and machine-learning technology.”

Nenad Marovac, managing partner at DN Capital, said: “Joblift stands out against competitors because of the quality of its team and its product. I’m very impressed with the technology and engineering of the product and with the fact that they are building market share so rapidly, while achieving profitability in their core markets.”