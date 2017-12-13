39 Senators tell FCC: “Abandon this radical and reckless plan”

In a letter to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, 39 Senators (all Democrats, though Republicans have also voiced concern) urge the agency to stop its plan to eliminate net neutrality rules. Where the objections have come in ones and twos before, this is the largest official complaint we’ve seen against the FCC’s proposal, which is due to be voted on tomorrow.

“Your proposed action will amount to the largest abdication of the Federal Communication Commission’s (FCC’s) statutory responsibilities in history,” the Senators write. “On behalf of our constituents — and future generations of Americans — we urge you to abandon this radical and reckless plan to turn the FCC’s back on consumers and the future of the free and open internet.”

“You are walking away from your statutory duties and effectively eliminating FCC oversight over high-speed internet access,” they write. And yet, at the same time, “Your proposal also makes sure that no other state or local government can fill this gaping consumer protection void… It is a stunning regulatory overreach.”

Now, let us not forget that the FCC as an agency operates under the supervision of Congress. Its duties and powers are literally defined by Congress. So when Congress says they are abdicating their statutory duties, they know whereof they speak.

I’ve asked the FCC for comment.

You can read the full letter here. The signing Senators are also listed below:

Bill Nelson

Brian Schatz

Jack Reed

Gary Peters

Patty Murray

Sheldon Whitehouse

Mazie Hirono

Jon Tester

Tammy Duckworth

Ed Markey

Angus King Jr

Charles Schumer

Robert Casey

Maria Cantwell

Kirsten Gillibrand

Ron Wyden

Richard Blumenthal

Tammy Baldwin

Jeffrey Merkley

Patrick Leahy

Kamala Harris

Sherrod Brown

Bernie Sanders

Elizabeth Warren

Jeanne Shaheen

Tom Udall

Margaret Wood Hassan

Martin Heinrich

Al Franken

Amy Klobuchar

Benjamin Cardin

Catherine Cortez Masto

Cory Booker

Chris Van Hollen

Richard Durbin

Debbie Stabenow

Christopher Murphy

Tim Kaine

Robert Menendez

Is your Senator not on this list? Feel free to ask them why.

Featured Image: Richard Sharrocks/Getty Images