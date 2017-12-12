YouTube TV hits 34 new markets

The unbundling of the cable media empire is well underway, as players like Netflix grow others like Hulu and YouTube offer live TV service.

YouTube TV, in particular, is executing an aggressive rollout, just yesterday making the service available to another 34 markets. That brings us to a total of 83 U.S. markets in which YouTube TV is currently available.

🗣️ Cable-free live TV is now in 34 new metro areas. Try YouTube TV today and watch your favorite sports & shows LIVE → https://t.co/RGKYM1RfjC pic.twitter.com/Usf8XBftAN — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) December 11, 2017

In April of this year, YouTube TV launched in five markets for $35/month.

The service offers a variety of popular cable channels, including ABC, Fox, CBS, NBC, CW, Disney, SyFy, ESPN and 40+ more, on your phone, desktop, or TV through a dedicated streaming app for consoles, media streaming devices, and/or smart TVs.

As the cable-free streaming platform expands to new markets, the service is also refining the user experience, just recently adding picture-in-picture support.

Some of the newest markets for YouTube TV include GreenBay, Rochester, Flint, Savannah, New Orleans, Tulsa, Tuscon, Shreveport, and more.

Interestingly, YouTube TV’s $35/month price undercuts its biggest competitor, Hulu, which offers a similar service for $40/month. That said, the competition between the two is great for consumers who have long been under the thumb of big cable.