Nintendo sells 10 million Switch consoles since launch

Nintendo has sold 10 million units of the Switch console since launch, according to the company.

The console launched back in March, and is selling at a similar pace to Nintendo’s most recent hardware superstar, the Wii. The Wii sold more than 100 million units over its life cycle. In fact, NPD Group suggests that the Switch could possibly beat Wii sales by 20 percent over the first 10 months of sales.

Two major factors are contributing to the Switch’s white-hot sales.

The first is the fact that the Switch is a hybrid device.

Since the launch of the Wii in 2006, our lives have changed dramatically. We’ve grown accustomed to taking our entire digital life with us wherever we go. While portable consoles have been around for a while, none have quite compared to the Switch, which can also hook into the TV and a proper controller to offer a full-fledged lean-back gamer experience.

The second factor contributing to Switch sales are the games themselves. Nostalgic titles like Super Mario, Mario Kart and Zelda have been reimagined for the Switch. In fact, Super Mario Odyssey is the fastest selling Mario of all time in the U.S.

Plus, newer titles like Arms and Splatoon 2 are also great to play on the hybrid console.

With the holiday season still in full swing, expect to see more Switch consoles flying off the shelves.