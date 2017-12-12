Devialet built a car audio system for Renault’s Symbioz concept car

High-end speaker maker Devialet is branching out of home speakers. The company announced a partnership with Renault for its first ever car audio system. You can’t buy a Renault car with Devialet speakers just yet, but there’s a Renault concept car with those speakers.

Devialet has always said that it wasn’t just a speaker manufacturer. The French startup has worked on its own amplification technology. It is supposed to be much better than everything else out there when it comes to building powerful-yet-compact speakers.

The company first partnered with Sky to build a surround sound TV speaker. And now, Devialet wants to be in your car.

Renault has been demonstrating its Symbioz concept car as the future of autonomous, connected and electric cars. And it seemed like a good playing ground to show off Devialet’s technology.

First, Devialet isn’t using traditional in-door speakers and subwoofers. The company relies on tiny sound modules that are six times smaller than traditional car speakers.

Second, the company uses empty spaces and pipes and make them vibrate. It creates a network of passive speakers to immerse yourself in the music.

Finally, the startup also has some custom software features to route the sound to the right speaker. Passive speakers can be used for background sounds while sound modules can take care of the rest.

This sounds nice on paper, so let’s hope that Renault is going to bring this technology to production vehicles. It’s clear that Devialet wants to go beyond putting its brand on regular speakers. The company wants to control the entire audio experience.