Clap on! Clap off! It’s Clapboss!

Sure Alexa can sing you a song but can you clap back at her? A new product by the makers of the Freewrite lets you do just that.

Called Clapboss, this smiling dongle lets you clap up to four times to activate various things around your house. Clap twice to turn off your lights! Three times to turn off the TV! Four times to be reminded that you are now a slave to emotionless technologies!

This wacky little product costs $39 on Kickstarter and will cost $80 retail. Importantly, the product has a high degree of accuracy thanks to advanced clapping detection algorithms. But don’t take my word for it…

“The design of Clapboss with its expressive design and soft, silicone ears are meant to be approachable to anyone, young and old,” said creator Adam Leeb. “Clapping is fun, fast, and by using our proprietary machine learning clap detection algorithm, Clapboss is more accurate than any other clap sensor available.”

The Clapboss supports six different clap patterns for your clapping pleasure. It ships early next year.