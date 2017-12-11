MyEtherWallet plans official iOS app after knockoff version is booted from App Store

The organization behind MyEtherWallet is planning to release an official version of its popular cryptocurrency wallet for iOS after Apple removed a knockoff that had been in the App Store for around a week.

The unofficial version of the open source software, which is used to hold ETH and other alt coins outside of bitcoin, got as high as number three in the financial section of the App Store thanks to a crypto boom fueled by the continued rise in value of bitcoin, which blew past $17,000 last week. The same wave saw Coinbase hit the top spot for overall downloads in the U.S..

The now-removed iOS app was priced at $4.99 and it had been downloaded around 3,000 times, according to estimates from Apptopia.

The good news for users of MyEtherWallet is that the company has plans to introduce an official app. A representative told TechCrunch that an iOS app is currently in development.

Featured Image: Jon Russell/Flickr (IMAGE HAS BEEN MODIFIED)