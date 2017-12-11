Instagram hires Twitter’s former VP of revenue product

Instagram made a big hire last week when it brought on board Ameet Ranadive, Twitter’s former VP of revenue product. At Instagram, Ranadive is working as director of product overseeing the Wellbeing team, “which helps promote positive behavior on Instagram and protects the community from bad behavior and content,” he posted on Twitter on Friday.

As head of the Wellbeing team, Ranadive will be tasked with building products that foster better behavior within the Instagram community. Quick fun/sad fact is that Instagram was ranked as being the worst social media app for young people’s mental health, according to a report from The Royal Society for Public Health and the Young Health Movement.

1/ I'm excited to share the news that I have decided to join the product leadership team at Instagram! — Ameet Ranadive (@ameet) December 8, 2017

Ranadive will be reporting to Kevin Weil, Twitter’s former VP of product who joined Instagram last year. Ranadive first announced his plans to leave Twitter back in May, saying he’d be gone sometime in June. Ranadive joined Twitter in the first quarter of 2012 and oversaw 10x growth in advertising revenue from that point to Q1 2017.

Featured Image: Bloomberg/Getty Images