Google’s new Star Wars AR stickers put Porgs everywhere

After months of teasing, Google’s finally brought its AR stickers to the Pixel 2. For most users with the company’s latest flagship handset, the feature will be available today as part of an Android 8.1 update.

The feature was announced on-stage at the Pixel event back in January, offering a sneak peek of a fun little addition made possible through its ARCore technology, letting users drop augmented reality characters onto their own pictures and video. It was a pretty compelling demonstration of Google’s ARKit competitor, and now its live for everyone to check out, including a couple of key product licenses.

Those Stranger Things stickers that we got to play with a few months back in here, bringing creatures from Netflix’s popular series with them. And, a mere few days ahead of the much-anticipated release of The Last Jedi, the feature brings a bunch of new content from the Star Wars universe.

The company’s celebrating the launch with a pretty delightful new ad, as well, incorporating elements from The Last Jedi trailer into real world setting, with lot of kids, grownups and dogs dressed up as character from the movie. The sticker pack includes dynamic models of First Order Stormtroopers, imperial walkers, X-Wings and Tie-Fighters, familiar droids like R2D2 and BB-8 and, of course, Porgs. So, so many Porgs. As though the furry little beasts weren’t all over the place already.

There’s also a bunch of party paraphernalia and Foodmoji, which are more in line with Snapchat’s viral dancing hot dog than Apple’s Animoji offer — but should do an equally good job helping you kill time with you new phone. The sticker sets are available today for most Pixel 2 users as a free download, though some might be getting them over the next few days.