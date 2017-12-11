tito
acquistion
app-store
Football
mobile tech

Crunch Report | Apple Confirms Shazam Acquisition

Posted by
Next Story

Soylent co-founder Rob Rhinehart steps down as CEO

Today’s Stories 

      1. Apple confirms Shazam acquisition; Snap and Spotify also expressed interest
      2. Apple let a knockoff version of one of the world’s biggest crypto wallets into the App Store
      3. The NFL and Verizon’s new streaming deal will bring games to all mobile carriers

Credits

Written by: Tito Hamze
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Tito Hamze
Edited by: Tito Hamze

Notes:

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • tito
  • acquistion
  • app-store
  • Football
  • mobile tech
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Soylent co-founder Rob Rhinehart steps down as CEO

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard