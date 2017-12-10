New Altered Carbon trailer thickens the plot for Netflix’s new sci-fi series

Posted by
Next Story

In spite of digital transformation, 2017 did not yield the desired financial results for GE

The new trailer for Netflix’s latest science fiction series, Altered Carbon, finally gives viewers a window into the plot for its first season.

Like the Richard K. Morgan cyberpunk novel on which it’s based, the first run of shows will focus on solving a murder most foul.

In a world where the rich and elite can have their consciousness transferred to other bodies, essentially granting immortality, a billionaire has been murdered.

Seeking justice from beyond the grave, the victim turns to a soldier and ex-con to find his killer.

The show looks great and the “rich-get-immortality-through-body-snatching” premise is a trope that always plays well (even if it does strike a little too close to home these days).

Look for the show to be all over your Netflix homepage in February, 2018.

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

In spite of digital transformation, 2017 did not yield the desired financial results for GE

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard