Andy Rubin is back at Essential after leave of absence following reports of improper behavior

Essential smartphone startup founder Andy Rubin, who took a leave of absence last month in light of allegations of an improper relationship at his previous employer, has returned to work, Recode reports. Citing sources, Recode reports Rubin’s personal leave ended Friday.

At the time of his leave, Rubin said he was taking time off to “deal with personal matters.” His decision to do so came shortly after The Information revealed Google, Rubin’s former employer, investigated an allegation from a woman who used to work with Rubin. That investigation found Rubin’s relationship with the woman was “improper and showed bad judgment.” Rubin left Google in 2014.

Rubin’s spokesperson, Mike Sitrick, said in November that Rubin’s relationship was consensual and “did not involve any person who reported directly to him.”

“Mr. Rubin was never told by Google that he engaged in any misconduct while at Google and he did not, either while at Google or since,” he added.

I’ve reached out to Essential and will update this story if I hear back.

