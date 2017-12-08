Equity Podcast: Lyft’s driving fast, Blue Apron’s troubles and bitcoin infinity

Welcome to Equity, our venture capital and tech business podcast.

On the latest episode, we were joined by Nagraj Kashyap, who runs Microsoft Ventures.

Topics this week included Lyft’s growing financials and its driverless cars. It looks like the company benefitted during Uber’s eventful year.

We also talked about the change of leadership at Blue Apron.The company has had a very unfortunate ride on the stock market since it went public in June.

Then we discussed the latest sexual harassment allegations in the venture capital community. A well-known VC is taking a leave of absence.

And of course, we discussed the recent surge of bitcoin. Is it here to stay?

Check us out on iTunes or pretty much all the podcast platforms. We post new episodes every week at 6am PT.