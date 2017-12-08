Apple TV finally gets SiriusXM streaming

A little potential bonus for those thinking of picking up an Apple TV for the holidays. As of this week, streaming from the satellite radio giant SiriusXM is available to owners of the 4th generation Apple TV and Apple TV 4K — assuming, of course, you’ve already got a subscription to the service.

The partnership brings SiriusXM’s 200-odd stations to the set top box, including all of the music, sports, shock jocks and the like. The new app brings an Apple TV optimized interface for the Apple TV and the ability to customize listening experiences based on favorite artists, stations and comedians. The app also syncs across different devices, so users can pick up where they left on in the car.

The Apple TV was a bit of a hold out for the satellite service. It’s already available on smart TVs from manufacturers like LG, Samsung and Sony, Roku’s set top boxes and Amazon’s various Fire TV offerings, among others. It’s probably more of a nice bonus for Apple TV owners who’ve already bought into SiriusXM’s $16 monthly fee (though there are also some seasonal deals at present), but if your TV also happens to be the best sound system in your home, why not go ahead and bring it to the big screen?

The app’s available now as a free download through the Apple TV App Store, just in time to stream Christmas carols on a 24/7 loop in your living room.