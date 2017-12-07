Sony has sold over 70 million PS4 consoles, 2 million VR headsets

Sony released some new stats today detailing the progression of sales for its PS4 console and PS VR headset systems. The numbers that matter: 70.6 million PS4 consoles, 617.8 million PS4 titles, 2 million PS VR headsets and 12.2 million PS VR titles.

Things appear to be moving along rather well in console-land, where Sony is almost certainly winning the console wars with Microsoft. Microsoft hasn’t released unit sales numbers since January of this year, when it announced that 26 million Xbox One units had been sold. In that time, Microsoft has released an updated version of the system, the 4K-playing Xbox One X. Sony released the souped-up PS4 Pro last year.

Meanwhile, Sony has also made significant inroads on sales of its VR headsets. The company announced in June that the company had sold 1 million headsets. The headset has been given a sort of price drop through the inclusion of a camera that had previously been an additional purchase.

With more than 60 million PS4 units sold, the company’s flagship console is rapidly approaching the lifetime sales of the PS3, which sold 70 million units over its entire life cycle. The PS4 first went on sale in North America in November of 2013. The PlayStation 2, the best-selling video game console of all time, sold 155 million units.