Netflix posts trailers for each episode of Black Mirror Season 4, plus a release date

Netflix has been teasing the next season of Black Mirror at an excruciatingly slow pace.

But now, we have everything we need to emotionally prepare for Season 4, including a release date.

Yesterday, Netflix released the full Season 4 trailer, finally informing a desperate fanbase that the new season will be released on December 29. Ring in 2018 with hope and optimism, right?

If you haven’t been following along, here are the most important details:

The next season has six episodes. The titles of those episodes are U.S.S. Callister, Black Museum, Arkangel, Metalhead, Hang the DJ, and Crocodile. Each one has their own trailer, which you can check out below, in the order in which they were released:

Arkangel

Crocodile

Black Museum

Hang the DJ

Metalhead

U.S.S. Callister

