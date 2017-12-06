Leesa mattresses are now in Pottery Barn

You can now find Leesa mattresses, one of the many mattress-in-a-box startups, at Pottery Barn online.

Pottery Barn parent company Williams Sonoma announced the partnership today, saying in a press release, “Starting today, Pottery Barn customers can purchase Leesa’s American-made and expertly designed mattresses online at PotteryBarn.com/Leesa, marking Leesa’s growing partnership with Williams-Sonoma, Inc.”

The news comes on the heels of a partnership between Leesa and the Williams Sonoma-owned West Elm, which unseated a previous partnership the furnishings store had with Casper, starting in September of this year.

Leesa and Pottery Barn will also be giving back to the community under the new partnership — One mattress will be donated to San Francisco’s Episcopal Community Services’ housing program for every 10 sold through Pottery Barn through December. For its part, Pottery Barn will donate its branded sheet sets to go along with the mattresses.