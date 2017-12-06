Google launches a data-friendly search app for users in emerging markets

Google is continuing its push to make its services accessible for people with lower-end mobile devices or slow internet connections after it introduced Google Go, a data-friendly search app.

The app was first spotted in beta in August — when it was known as Search Lite — and now it has been released for select Android devices (here).

At just 5MB the app won’t take up huge amounts of space on a device — that’s important because cheaper devices that are popular in emerging markets have limited capacity — while it includes offline support and caters to intermittent internet connections, two other factors that affect users in India (its primary target country) and other emerging markets.

Performance optimizations aside, the app is focused on enabling discovery beyond search. That’s to say that it showcases ‘featured snippets’ which give a summary of topics, related content to search results, and suggested topics. There’s also support for trending searches, and you can use voice inputs for search, too.

The app follows the introduction of data-saving app Datally, storage app Files Go and the expansion of YouTube Go, all of which are aimed at making Google and its services for relevant to users in emerging markets. Beyond apps, it is also preparing to ship a ‘Go’ version of Android.