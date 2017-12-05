The company behind Dots is changing CEOs

Playdots, the company that lets gamers play with Dots, will soon have a new CEO as co-founder and current COO Patrick Moberg takes over for co-founder Paul Murphy. Murphy lead the company as CEO since the founding in 2013 and will stay with Playdots as a board member.

Murphy and Moberg co-founded Playdots in 2013 and in 2015 led the company to spin out of betaworks on the back of $10 million in funding from Greycroft Partners, Tencent and others.

Murphy is seemingly leaving the company in a good state of affairs, explaining in a post on Medium that the company is profitable, scaling and committed to releasing new games. He told TechCrunch that his plan to step down has been in the works for several months and the company has already been operating under the new leadership to ensure a smooth transition.

Challenges lie ahead for Playdots and its new CEO in Patrick Moberg but he’s been with the company since the start. Murphy tells TechCrunch that the two have always worked side-by-side, making decisions together. Initially Moberg focused on the game while Murphy handled the business but as the company grew, Moberg spent more time with the company strategy.

Moberg points to balancing the company’s creativity with its business as the biggest challenge ahead.

“Creativity produces risk and business aims to reduce risk,” Moberg said. ” To succeed in the short term, that dichotomy needs to be understood and calibrated against by the ‘decision makers’, but the long term goal is to lay the groundwork for a methodology where that process is a shared responsibility of every person at Dots. Communicating and maintaining such an organization is a really difficult challenge.”

As for outgoing CEO Paul Murphy, he plans on staying close to the gaming industry while spending more time investing in Europe. And staying close to the gaming industry is probably for the best. He seems to be walking away with deep insights saying the main thing he learned while at Playdots was “highly differentiated products are exponentially easier and less expensive to market” which is something most mobile game makers would be wise to remember — and there’s now an ex-CEO who believes that and is potentially on the market.