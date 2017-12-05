And the winner of Startup Battlefield at Disrupt Berlin 2017 is… Lia Diagnostics

Netflix’s choose-your-own-adventure shows will now also aim at adults

At the very beginning, there were 15 startups. After two days of incredibly fierce competition, we now have a winner.

Startups participating in the Startup Battlefield have all been hand-picked to participate in our highly competitive startup competition. They all presented in front of multiple groups of VCs and tech leaders serving as judges for a chance to win €42,000 and the coveted Disrupt Cup.

After hours of deliberations, TechCrunch editors pored over the judges’ notes and narrowed the list down to five finalists: Blik, Caspar Health, eTrack Tech, Lia Diagnostics and Wandelbots.

These startups made their way to the finale to demo in front of our final panel of judges, which included: Suranga Chandratillake (Balderton Capital), Tugce Ergul (Angel Labs), Luciana Lixandru (Accel Partners), Matthew Panzarino (TechCrunch) and Mark Schmitz (Lakestar).

And now, meet the Startup Battlefield winner of TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin 2017.

Winner: Lia Diagnostics

The Lia Diagnostics pregnancy test will be the first-ever flushable test to hit the market, offering a more sustainable, disposable, convenient and private way for women to find out if they’re pregnant or not. Unlike traditional tests, Lia’s tests are made from a special paper that will disperse in water and biodegrade.

Read more about Lia Diagnostics in our separate post.

Runner-Up: Blik

Blik aims to modernize the process of knowing what’s in your warehouse, where certain items are stored and where they are in the production process. To do this, it uses a combination of wireless sensors and indoor location tracking.

Read more about Blik in our separate post.