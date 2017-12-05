Danny Masterson is out at Netflix’s ‘The Ranch’ following rape allegations

A day after Netflix announced that it will resume production on House of Cards without star Kevin Spacey, the streaming service has dropped another cast member from an original series amid sexual misconduct accusations. A spokesperson for the streaming service confirmed today that Danny Masterson has been dropped from its comedy series, The Ranch, after four women have accused the actor of rape.

“As a result of ongoing discussions, Netflix and the producers have written Danny Masterson out of ‘The Ranch,’” a spokesperson for the company told Variety, “Yesterday was his last day on the show, and production will resume in early 2018 without him.”

The series, which also stars Debra Winger, Sam Elliott and Ashton Kutcher as the other members of a dysfunctional Colorado family, is set to return later this month. Additional episodes will appear in 2018, most likely without Masterson. Whether or not the actor will retain executive producer credit on the series has yet to be addressed by the service.

For his part, Masterson has denied the allegations, which date back to the early ’00s. The actor, who also co-starred with Kutcher on That 70s Show, provided a statement to The Huffington Post via a lawyer, following the release of this morning’s news.

“I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix’s decision to write my character off of The Ranch,” the statement reads. “From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one.”

The actor went on to offer vague reference to mounting reports of sexual misconduct that have echoed across the entertainment and other industries, telling the site he looked forward “to clearing my name once and for all.” Masterson is currently under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Featured Image: John Shearer/Getty Images