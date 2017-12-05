Amazon brings its Handmade items to Prime Now through the holidays

Amazon announced today it’s expanding its product selection on Prime Now, its one and two-hour delivery service, to now include last-minute holiday gifts with the addition of Amazon Handmade products. For the first time, handcrafted items from local artisans – including things like home décor, jewelry, art, and more – will be available starting today all the way through Christmas Eve, the retailer says.

Launched back in 2015, Amazon Handmade is Amazon’s attempt at taking on larger crafts marketplaces like Etsy, where people today shop for gifts that haven’t been mass-produced. This appeals to a certain type of online shopper – those who want to reward artisans not big businesses, those who want their gifts to feel more personalized and authentic, and those who want to buy locally.

The products from Handmade that will be available on Prime Now through the holidays including things like handcrafted pottery, necklaces, skincare, tote bags and candles, among other things.

After the order is placed, Prime members can request to take delivery in an hour for a fee, or in two hours for free.

“Amazon is thrilled to continue expanding on our commitment to small businesses and artisans who can leverage Amazon’s last-mile delivery technology to get their handcrafted items to Prime members in an hour or less,” said Stephenie Landry, vice president of Prime Now, in a statement about the launch.

Prime Now, which launched in Manhattan four years ago, is now available in over 30 cities across the U.S. However, Amazon Handmade items wouldn’t be offered in all markets – just Austin, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Minneapolis, Phoenix, Portland, Raleigh, San Diego, San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle.

They’re also not going to be available year-round for last-minute gifts, but are instead a holiday promotion that will end on Christmas Eve.