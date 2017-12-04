Two Democratic senators donate funds from Shervin Pishevar to charities for women

Two Senate Democrats will donate funds they received from Shervin Pishevar to charitable organizations after the venture capitalist was accused of sexual harassment and assault by multiple women. According to Bloomberg, which first reported on the allegations against Pishevar last week, U.S. Senators Kamala Harris of California and Cory Booker of New Jersey will give the money to advocacy groups, including organizations that support victims of sexual assault and domestic violence.

Pishevar is known for his Democratic fundraising in addition to his tech investments. According to OpenSecrets, Pishevar has given more than $500,000 to candidates and committees, including the presidential campaigns of Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. Though neither have publicly announced intentions to run, both Harris and Booker are considered potential contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

Bloomberg also says that board members of Virgin Hyperloop One, which Pishevar co-founded in 2014, are pushing him to resign from the board, where he currently serves as co-executive chairman.

The publication reported last week that six women have accused Pishevar of sexual misconduct, including Uber’s head of global expansion, Austin Geidt, who colleagues said Pishevar propositioned multiple times. Pishevar was an early investor in Uber and a board observer from 2011 to 2015.

Earlier this year, Pishevar was also investigated by the London police earlier this year over a rape allegation, but released without being charged.

Pishevar, who has claimed that he is the victim of a “smear campaign,” sued a GOP opposition research firm called Definers Public Affairs earlier this month for defamation. Definers Public Affairs has denied Pishevar’s claims, calling them “completely false” and “delusional,” but the lawsuit is already having a chilling effect. Bloomberg says several of Pishevar’s accusers were willing to be identified by name in its article, but changed their minds after he sued Definers Public Affairs, citing the potential of legal reprisal.

TechCrunch has contacted representatives of Harris, Booker and Pishevar for comment.