Each year, TechCrunch selects early-stage startups from a pool of thousands across the globe, and selects the top innovators to compete in Startup Battlefield. Over the next two days at TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin 2017, a select few will vie for $50,000 and the coveted Disrupt Cup.

Our founders are focused on innovations aimed at disrupting all around us: Their innovations could reshape deep-rooted enterprise practices centered around training robots, automotive value chains, auditing practices, credit scoring, equipment maintenance, warehouse supply chains and internet infrastructure.

They’re also trying to dethrone accepted consumer products used for medical diagnostics, injury rehabilitation, cultural tourism, athletic coaching, solar ownership, and business meetings. The tech stacks incorporate VR, blockchain, AI, and IoT layers to build technologies capable of training robots through demonstration, reducing data sharing liabilities, and quickly rendering sports match highlights. They’re even passionate about turning the cloud into our backup, and breaking solar ownership down to a single cell.

Each company has spent the last two months refining their business models and pitches with the Battlefield team and TechCrunch editorial. Their preparation culminates onstage with a six-minute pitch in front of the masses and a tough Q&A session from our panel of esteemed judges.

Battlefield alumni have collectively raised nearly $7 billion and produced nearly 100 exits and IPOs to date. Investors, prepare your term sheets.

Samantha Stein and Anthony Ha will kick off Startup Battlefield at 11:15 AM CET on Monday. You can find more information about Startup Battlefield here. Watch Disrupt via live stream here.

Monday

Session 1: Lia, Notch, Nexto, AI Spotter, Trillium

Session 2: Wandelbots, FTCash, QEDit, eTrack, Reason8

Session 3: Caspar Health, The Sun Exchange, Wicastr, Blik, *Wildcard

Wildcard: Wildcard companies are selected from the Startup Alley by an audience vote and TechCrunch editorial staff. Download the Disrupt app to cast your vote.

Only a few selected finalists will have a chance to present once more on Tuesday, with $50,000 and the Disrupt Cup on the line. You can watch the finals at 3:10pm CET on Tuesday via the live stream here.