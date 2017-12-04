Spotify’s Wrapped feature is now live to break down your 2017 listening habits

Spotify’s annual Wrapped feature is now up to give users insights into what they streamed over the past twelve months. While obviously a promotion for the music service, Wrapped is a quick and amusing diversion from an increasingly hellish news cycle. Spotify acknowledges the fact that 2017 has been an ordeal for lots of people on Wrapped’s landing page, which says “in a year that many wanted to tune out, music gave us a reason to keep listening.”

Wrapped, which replaced Spotify’s personalized Year in Music feature last year, tells you the amount of time you spent streaming music in 2016 and how many songs and artists you listened to. Then it quizzes you to see how well you know your own listening habits before making a personalized playlist of 30 songs you might have missed this year.

Earlier today, Spotify, which now claims over 140 million active users, also released its Year in Music lists. Ed Sheeran was the platform’s most streamed artist globally in 2017 with 47 million monthly listeners, while his latest album, ÷, was played 3.1 billion times. Both Hip Hop and Latin music gained large amounts of new listeners, with “Despacito—Remix” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee being named Spotify’s “Song of the Summer.” Other winners this year include Rihanna, the most streamed female artist of 2017, Drake, Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello and Coldplay.

Featured Image: Thomas Trutschel/Photothek/Getty Images