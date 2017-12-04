Disrupt is back in Berlin, where 15 teams have just taken the stage as part of the Startup Battlefield.

Each startup demonstrated their product and answered questions from our expert judges. Afterwards, we narrowed it down to five companies, who will be be competing tomorrow to take home 42,000 Euros and the Battlefield Cup.

Tune in tomorrow at 3:10pm Berlin time to watch the finals.

Blik aims to modernize the process of knowing what’s in your warehouse, where certain items are stored and where they are in the production process. To do this, it uses a combination of wireless sensors and indoor location tracking.

Caspar Health wants to make rehabilitative care easier and more accessible. The digital platform allows doctors to assign customizable therapy treatment plans to patients following an injury, surgery or other medical event, which patients then access via a mobile app.

eTrack Tech aims to ensure that equipment functions properly so that employees are safer and industrial companies can save money on one of their biggest expenses. The company’s device looks like a router with an array of multifunctional sensors, with data streamed to a hub device for colelction and analysis.

The Lia Diagnostics pregnancy test will be the first-ever flushable test to hit the market, offering a more sustainable, disposable, convenient and private way for women to find out if they’re pregnant or not. Unlike traditional tests, Lia’s tests are made from a special paper that will disperse in water and biodegrade.

Wandelbots focuses on solving a key problem in robotics. Its first product is a sensor-laden suit that a person can wear to demonstrate actions so that a robot can then replicate what they do.