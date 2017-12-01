Equity podcast: Uber’s big discount, more money for Pokémon, and Jeff Bezos is worth how much?

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-themed podcast where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.

This week Katie Roof and Alex Wilhelm were joined by Heather Hartnett of Human Ventures. It has been a surprisingly newsy November, so we narrowed ourselves to just a few topics: Uber, Niantic, Meetup, and Jeff Bezos’ checking account.

First up, Uber. We know that we’ve spent a lot of time on the Uber saga in recent months. We’re not enormous fans of the fact, frankly, but as long as the world’s most valuable private tech company founders, we’ll talk about it. This week, happily, was a good week of Uber news, from a conversation perspective.

The Softbank tender offer is live, and just who is participating and buying and selling is high drama impacting billions of dollars and thousands of people. Katie also broke some news about just who is working to pick up shares in the transaction.

Also, Uber’s financials are again loose amidst the press. I put together an overview here, in case you want to look under the hood yourself. But, the rough gist is that Uber is growing and is losing even more money than before.

Finally disembarking from Uber, Niantic raised a Series A fund-sized Series B ($200 million) to build another game. The firm, best known for its Pokémon Go megahit, will turn to the Harry Potter franchise next.

We then kicked over the WeWork-Meetup deal that we broke earlier in the week. Hartnett, a New Yorker, was on hand to explain the local impacts of the transaction. All that and we wrapped up with some Bezos fluff because we all deserve a break during this time of the year.

Stay cool, and we’ll be right back.

