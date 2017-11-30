Innovid acquires Taykey to provide more data to video advertisers

Video advertising company Innovid has acquired another advertising startup, Taykey.

We’ve written about Taykey as a tool that companies can use to target their ads based on the topics that their desired audience is interested in. Innovid says that by combining Taykey’s analysis with its own data about video engagement, it can show advertisers how targeting relevant content affects the performance of video ads.

The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Both Innovid and Taykey count Sequoia Capital as one of their investors — Taykey had raised $32 million total, while Innovid raised $50 million.

Innovid also declined to provide specifics about how much of the Taykey team it would be hiring, except to say that it would make “key hires” in prduct engineering from Taykey’s New York and Israel offices. Taykey CEO Amit Avner will not be joining Innovid, but he will provide advice during the transition for the next few months.

“There is massive opportunity for marketers to gain higher performance by leveraging real-time contextual intelligence for video content as a factor in how they plan, optimize and ultimately deliver video creative at scale,” said Innovid co-founder and CEO Zvika Netter in the announcement. “That’s why this acquisition is so exciting for us — it enhances the breadth of insights that Innovid’s media agnostic platform already delivers to brands and drives more effective video marketing, and provides an additional input for data-driven video strategies”