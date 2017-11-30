The countdown for the Berlin TechCrunch Disrupt Hack is getting lower, with only 2 days to go! We’ve released the last batch of hacker tickets to get yours now so you can join the fun! If you’re not a hacker but want to see the fun 60 second pitches on Sunday, you can also get your spectator tickets now!

We will be your hosts for the event; Marily Nika and Claire Donoghue. Like many of you, we bonded on our love of hacking code! We met at a hackathon in 2013, where Marily was organising and Claire’s team won a prize for the hack. Take a look at our bios at the bottom of this article to learn a little more about us – we are very excited to meet you and to see your hacks.

There are some awesome prizes on offer. These can be found in details at the bottom. To be in with a chance of winning, we are looking for interesting applications of blockchain, IoT, machine learning on real world problems such as point of sale, supply chain and e-commerce!

Marily

Marily is based in San Francisco and currently works for Google’s Speech team while also being an entrepreneur, developing her own AI EdTech app. In the past, she interned at Facebook and worked as a Product Manager for a London-based startup. Marily completed a PhD in Predictive Analytics in London where she explored to what degree epidemiological models can give us insights about videos going viral. Marily loves new tech and fresh ideas, she participated in 30 hackathons up to date, MC’ed London’s TechCrunch Disrupt Hack 2016, judged 2 Disrupt Hacks, has given 3 TEDx talks and received international recognition for empowering the #womenintech community (including the Women in Science and Engineering – WISE Influence Award 2015). You can find Marily on Twitter @marilynika.

Claire

Claire Donoghue is working for 3M in R&D where she is pursuing her research interests in computer vision. Prior to this she completed her PhD in computer vision and machine learning at Imperial College London. Computer vision is a class of algorithms which teaches machines to interpret images and provide insights. Her PhD project focussed on diagnosing diseases from medical images such as MRI. Claire won around ten prizes for her research contributions, with the most prestigious awarded by RAEng at the UK houses of parliament. Claire has also worked as a software developer in a large investment bank, participated in many hackathons and co-MC’ed London’s TechCrunch Disrupt Hack 2016. She is passionate about helping to increasing the participation of women in technology.

As for the Prizes, here are our sponsored prizes:

Clover:

Clover is giving away a €3000 cash prize to the best use of their Point of Sale device (card-present) and e-commerce (card-not-present) solutions. Improve merchant productivity by building on top of a multitude of data such as payments, orders, inventory, employees, and others. Handle payments simply by plugging into our fully featured, yet simple payment solution. Access hundreds of thousands of merchants across the globe using our open APIs.

Daimler AG:

Daimler AG has got 2 challenges:

Challenge 1: Fusing IoT and Blockchain: Daimler Fleetboard is looking for creative ideas to bring transparency to the supply chain while digitising the handovers amongst the different stakeholders. Invent next gen track and trace solutions and/or conditional actions based on time and quality of the delivery (Smart Contracts).

Challenge 2: Parking dataset is provided and the goal is to use statistical or machine learning models in order to draw inferences that could provide useful insights such as parking heatmaps/restriction maps etc

Esri:

Best use of Esri ArcGIS mapping technology wins $5,000 prize ($2500 cash, plus $2500 ArcGIS Online subscription). Sign-up for a free developer account at http://developers.arcgis.com, input voucher, DISRUPTEU17 for 1000 credits.

Deutsche Bank:

Deutsche Bank invites hackers to build a service (app or software) using their API Products, based around a topic of your interest. You should aim to add value at both ends of the customer relationship. Help businesses to understand customers so they can grow while reducing risk. Give customers a convenient and secure experience with more data privacy, so they’re happy to use the service. Build an application that uses at least one of our API Products and improves both ends of the customer relationship. The best idea wins €5,000 and we’ll also give away 1x BOSE noise cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for best bug reporter.

