Alexa’s not the only Amazon property that’s getting a workplace component at this week at AWS Re:Invent. The LTE-M Button isn’t branded as a Dash Button, but it works in much the same way. Basically it’s a hunk of plastic which, when pressed, will perform one specific task — namely buying stuff online.

Unlike all of the pre-programmed Dash Buttons, this AT&T and AWS Web Services joint ships as a clean slate. A company buys the thing and programs tasks in using Amazon’s AWS IOT service. The idea here is that instead of, say, buying a box of Goldfish crackers, businesses can order office supplies or put in some other sort of work request by hitting a button.

The other big differentiator here is the inclusion of LTE-M — IOT-focused 4G. That means means businesses will be able to use the buttons where there’s no WiFi. That sort of feature is overkill in the home setting, but makes sense off-site in, say, a construction site.

The buttons are due out at some point in the first quarter of next year. No word yet on final pricing, but the special promotion cost is $30 for the first 5,000 sold. That’s several times the standard $5 price for Amazon’s wide range of branded Dash Buttons, but these are obviously much more of a speciality product that both includes LTE connectivity and isn’t subsidized by all of of the stuff you’re going to buy with it.