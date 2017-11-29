Uber says 2.7M UK users affected by 2016 data breach

Uber’s October 2016 data breach affected some 2.7 million UK users, it has now been revealed.

On Friday the government said it had been informed by Uber that UK users were affected by the 2016 breach, though it did not disclose the number at that stage.

Uber only publicly disclosed the existence of the data breach this month, close to a year after learning that hackers had accessed data on a total of 57M Uber users and drivers.

In an update about the breach today, the UK’s data protection watchdog confirmed that for UK users affected data is names, mobile phone numbers and email addresses.

It added that it expects Uber to alert affected users ASAP.

It’s not clear whether the company has begun doing so yet. We asked Uber to confirm this but a spokesperson only noted it has posted an update to its blog about affected UK users at this point.

For a little context on the 2.7M figure, Uber claims to have around 3M users in London, the UK’s capital and its largest city in Europe. It does also operate in multiple other cities around the UK too.

Here’s the full statement, from the ICO’s deputy commissioner, James Dipple-Johnstone, including its advice on what UK Uber users should do: