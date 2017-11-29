Netflix is slowly teasing Black Mirror Season 4 with another trailer

Netflix has been tight-lipped about the release date for Season 4 of Black Mirror. However, the streaming giant continues to tease with trailers for each of the episodes. Thus far, we’ve got our hands on trailers for Arkangel (directed by Jodie Foster) and Crocodile, both of which were creepy to our satisfaction.

Today, Netflix has released a trailer for the third of six episodes.

This one is called Black Museum, starring Douglas Hodge and Letitia Wright, and directed by Colm McCarthy. It appears to tell the story of a guy named Rolo Haynes and his Black Museum, where he’s collected “authentic criminological artifacts.”

“If it did something bad, chances are it’s in here,” says Haynes in the trailer. “There’s a sad sick, story behind most everything here.”

Recognize anything familiar in this trailer? There are a few tidbits that recall earlier episodes of Black Mirror, suggesting that the whole series takes place in a shared universe. Fun.

It would seem that Netflix is releasing a trailer every other day as part of Netflix’s “13 days of Black Mirror” promo, and we’re halfway through the trailer release. Hopefully, we’ll get a season 4 release date at the end of this trailer tease.

We won’t know for sure until it happens, but one thing we know for certain: “This place ain’t for the faint-hearted.”