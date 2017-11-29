At the re:Invent customer conference in Las Vegas today, AWS announced two new instance types designed for specific kinds of applications.

The first is a generalized EC2 instance designed for developers who are trying to get a feel for the kinds of resources their application might require. These new M5 EC2 instances offer a set of typical resource allocations with optimized compute, memory and storage. This frees you from having to build the resource packages yourself, a typical kind of cloud play where the vendor provides a set of services ready to use out of the box.

EC2 are among the oldest AWS offerings going all the way back to 2006 when the division first launched. This newest generation comes with Custom Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8175M series processors running at 2.5 GHz. According to Amazon, they are designed for high-demand workloads and provide a 14 percent better price performance ratio over the previous M4 offerings. In other words, you get more bang for your buck.

The company also announced new H1 EC2 instances designed with lots of storage for big data applications. These instances are designed for data scientists running Elastic MapReduce or other big data applications. We are talking some serious resources for highly demanding applications.

Each configuration is equipped with Intel Xeon E5-2686 v4 processors running at a base clock frequency of 2.3 GHz and come in the following configurations:

Both of these new instance types are available as of today.