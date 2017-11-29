As one of its last announcement on a day chock-full with new tools and features, Amazon previewed a new security device for the internet of things.

Called IOT Device Defender, the new service will monitor policies around devices to look for anomalies in device activity and support customized rules and auditing policies that a customer would want to put in place.

The service will also provide real-time detection and alerts based on variations from the normal device behavior defined by the rules provided by customers.

Finally, the new service will provide tools like contextual information so customers can investigate and mitigate the damage from any breaches.

Information like device information and device statistics are available through customized alerts, and users can remotely reboot a device, revoke its permissions, reset it or push security fixes through the coming Amazon service.

Featured Image: NicoElNino/Getty Images