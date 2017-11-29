All of Marvel’s heroes come together in the first trailer for ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

If you were wondering whether Marvel could make a super team-up bigger than The Avengers, the new trailer for Avengers: Infinity War suggests that the answer is a firm yes.

Virtually every hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe makes an appearance. Seriously: If you’re watching and you haven’t seen your favorite character yet, just give it another few seconds. The trailer also highlights Thanos (Josh Brolin), the purple villain who made his first appearance in an Avengers post-credits sequence — it looks like he’s finally getting out of his big, dumb space chair.

A recent cover story in Vanity Fair suggests that the next two Avengers films will serve as the last hurrah for many of the mega-franchise’s current stars, with Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige saying that the still-untitled Avengers 4 will “bring things you’ve never seen in superhero films: a finale.”

Avengers: Infinity War is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the brothers who previously helmed Captain America: Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War. It’s scheduled for release on May 3, 2018, with Avengers 4 coming a year later.