AWS launches new partner programs for networking and machine learning specialists

Amazon’s AWS cloud computing division is launching a number of new programs for its partner ecosystem today. These include a new networking competency program for companies that focus on advanced networking features, as well as the new AWS Machine Learning Partner Solutions program that highlights partners that have demonstrated expertise in (can you guess it?) running machine learning workloads on AWS.

The company also is evolving its AWS Channel Reseller Program, its program for partners that resell its services to businesses and the public sector. This program will now be called the “AWS Solution Provider Program” and will feature a number of new incentive models (including a tiered incentive structure), as well as new programs to recognize resellers that provide especially good support experiences. The company also is introducing a new contract model that makes it easier for partners and their customers to contract with AWS.

The company wasn’t very clear on the details of this new program, but promised to share more information in January.

As for the new networking and machine learning programs, AWS notes that the first batch of machine learning partners include the likes of Alteryx, CrowdFlower, H2O.ai, x.ai and Databricks, while early networking partners include Palo Alto Networks, F5 Networks, AT&T, Equinix, Megaport and TC’s corporate overlords at Verizon.