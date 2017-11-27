Security business Barracuda Networks acquired for $1.6 billion

Private equity giant Thoma Bravo has agreed to buy Barracuda Networks in a take-private deal valued at $1.6 billion. The company was offered $27.55 per share, about 16% above Friday’s close.

This is above Barracuda’s 52-week high, but it’s down from the over $40 share the stock was trading at in 2015. Barracuda went public in 2013.

Campbell, California-based Barracuda, which competes with Palo Alto Networks and Symantec, provides security for cloud-connected networks and applications. The company touts clients like Boeing, Microsoft and the U.S. Department of Defense. Barracuda says it has over 150,000 customers.

“We believe the proposed transaction offers an opportunity for us to accelerate our growth with our industry-leading security platform that’s purpose-built for highly distributed, diverse cloud and hybrid environments,” said BJ Jenkins, chief executive officer of Barracuda, in a statement. “We will continue Barracuda’s tradition of delivering easy-to-use, full-featured solutions that can be deployed in the way that makes sense for our customers.”

The deal is expected to close by the end of February.

Founded in 2003, Barracuda Networks raised at least $46 million in venture funding prior to its IPO. Sequoia Capital and Francisco Partners were amongst its largest shareholders at the time it went public.

Thoma Bravo is a Chicago and San Franciso-based private equity giant with $17 billion under management. Other portfolio companies include Compuware, McAfee and SailPoint, which recently went public.

Morgan Stanley advised Barracuda on the deal. Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse and UBS worked with Thoma Bravo.

Featured Image: Dmitry Miroshnikov/Getty Images