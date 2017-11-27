Nintendo’s Animal Crossing mobile title hits 15 million downloads less than a week after wide release

There are now 15 million people doing Tom Nook’s grunt work.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp marked Nintendo’s most significant mobile title launch since Mario Run and it seems like the game has already delivered some significant downloads, with data from SensorTower suggesting that the title, which lets users chat with animals, catch fish and shake trees for fruit, has already been downloaded 15 million times in its first six days of availability on Android and iOS.

We’ve reached out to Nintendo for confirmation.

The site also noted that this launch doubled the downloads for Fire Emblem’s mobile launch, but was less than half of download totals for Super Mario Run, which totaled 32 million downloads after six days of availability on the App Store and Play Store.

There are some significant differences here, other than the fact that Mario is, of course, Nintendo’s heaviest hitter IP-wise. Super Mario Run was the first mobile game launch from Nintendo and launched exclusively on iOS, and was picked up by Android only months later. SensorTower’s 32 million download figure for Mario Run captures the first six days of sales on both the App Store and Play Store.

Pocket Camp is certainly a different experiment for Nintendo, given the way it approaches monetization through in-game purchases to expedite gameplay (you can buy “leaf-tickets” to craft furniture so you can make friends… a little odd but Animal Crossing fans are familiar with the bizarre). Pocket Camp is currently ranked 72 among all iPhone apps for revenue on the App Store in the U.S.

Nintendo has detailed Super Mario Run went on to have 200 million downloads, though the company noted it was disappointed by the revenue it earned from the title.

For now, the game is a bit light when it comes to multiplayer gameplay, which is something Nintendo appears to have had trouble leveraging its own IP for compared to Niantic’s all-star showing with Pokémon GO.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp is free and available for download on Android and iOS.