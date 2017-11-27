Netflix keeps the mystery alive with Black Mirror

Fans are stoked for a fourth season of Black Mirror, as they should be. The Emmy-award winning series, which shows the dark side of our inevitable future, does an outstanding job of story-telling while encapsulating an entire plot line in a single episode at a time.

But Netflix is keeping its cards close to the vest.

The streaming giant has yet to announce a release date for Season 4, but that hasn’t stopped Netflix from slowly releasing trailers for individual episodes.

Thus far, trailers for two of the six episodes have been released.

The first trailer is for Arkangel, which was directed by Jodie Foster. The story follows a mother (played by Rosemarie DeWitt) who briefly loses track of her daughter, which understandably gives her a bit of a scare. She signs up to be part of the trial for technology called Arkangel, which presumably tracks her daughter. How could this go wrong?

The second trailer is for an episode called Crocodile, which stars Kiran Sonia Sawar, who plays a doctor trying to help someone recall memories of a car crash through the use of some sort of computer.

The first trailer was released on Saturday, the 25th, and the second was released yesterday, November 26th. This leaves us two options: Netflix is either releasing one per day, which means we’ll get a third trailer in a couple of hours, or it’s releasing one per day on the weekends, which means we’ll be waiting for the third trailer until Saturday.

If I had to guess, I’d expect the release date to be announced following the last trailer. But if Black Mirror has taught us anything, it’s that the future doesn’t always turn out the way you expected.