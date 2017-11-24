Original Content podcast: ‘The Punisher’ arrives with a bang

Marvel and Netflix’s latest show The Punisher stars Jon Bernthal as the bloodthirsty superhero.

Bernthal first took on the role in the second season of Daredevil, but now he’s the headliner in a story exploring the aftermath of war and a broader government conspiracy. In the latest episode of TechCrunch’s Original Content podcast, hosts Darrell Etherington and Anthony Ha debate the politics and quality of the new show.

Since it’s a kinda slow holiday week in the United States, we kept our discussion shorter than usual. But we did take the time to catch up on one big piece of streaming news, namely the official announcement that Amazon is making a prequel series to the Lord of the Rings.

Featured Image: Netflix