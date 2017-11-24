OK Go lets printers do the dancing in new music video
The band OK Go is known for its insanely creative music videos. From scooters, to cars, to planes, to treadmills, these guys have perfected the art of unique choreography. But this time, the band is going for something a bit old school.
In the new video for “Obsession”, OK Go has created a wall of 557 printers that are used as the backdrop for the band throughout the video. As Gizmodo mentioned, one might wonder if the paper waste was actually necessary, and that’s a fair question. But OK Go has an answer:
“By the time you see this, all the paper will have been recycled, and the proceeds given to Greenpeace,” reads a piece of paper at the top of the video.
So now that your waste concerns have abated, relax on this beautiful holiday Friday and enjoy a little artistry.
But before you do, the band has a few viewing notes:
This video has a lot of flashing colors. If you’re susceptible to seizures, be careful, please. Your viewing experience will look significantly better if you manually set your YouTube resolution settings to 1440p or 2160p (for desktop, click the gear icon in the lower right). Just leaving it on “Auto HD” results in some pretty intense distortion during a few sections, because when the the colors and patterns get crazy, there’s actually just too much information flying by for YouTube’s normal HD compression. We broke the matrix. The good people of YouTube have been working with us to solve this (it’s a bit rate limitation issue) over the last 24 hours, but there’s no quick fix, and now it’s Thanksgiving in the US, and we’re all with our families.
