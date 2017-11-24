OK Go lets printers do the dancing in new music video

The band OK Go is known for its insanely creative music videos. From scooters, to cars, to planes, to treadmills, these guys have perfected the art of unique choreography. But this time, the band is going for something a bit old school.

In the new video for “Obsession”, OK Go has created a wall of 557 printers that are used as the backdrop for the band throughout the video. As Gizmodo mentioned, one might wonder if the paper waste was actually necessary, and that’s a fair question. But OK Go has an answer:

“By the time you see this, all the paper will have been recycled, and the proceeds given to Greenpeace,” reads a piece of paper at the top of the video.

So now that your waste concerns have abated, relax on this beautiful holiday Friday and enjoy a little artistry.

But before you do, the band has a few viewing notes: