We here at TechCrunch love a good holiday sale as much as the next person — maybe even more. So, we’re jumping on the Black Friday bandwagon to offer an outstanding deal on Disrupt Berlin tickets.

Today only, we’re going BOGO on Berlin. Yup, buy one general admission ticket to Disrupt Berlin today, and you’ll get a second general admission ticket for free. Currently, tickets sell for €1190, but our Black Friday BOGO deal cuts the ticket price to just €595 each person (pricing includes VAT). Happy holidays, menschen!

The 2-for-1 offer doesn’t apply to Startup Alley Exhibitor Packages, government or student tickets but we’ve got a Black Friday special for our early stage founders out there. If you buy a Startup Alley Exhibitor Package today (24 November), you’ll receive 3 months free Fixed Desk space at Techspace Kreuzberg in Spring 2018. Techspace is Berlin’s Tech Coworking Space, designed as a platform for technology and innovation-focused businesses.

Keep in mind folks, this is no time for procrastination. The clock on these deals is running and comes to a full stop at midnight tonight CET (that’s Berlin local time).

The only thing that could make Disrupt Berlin more exciting is the satisfaction of knowing you got the best price on admission. Keep that in mind as you experience all that Disrupt has to offer: Startup Battlefield, main-stage interviews of the tech and venture capital industries’ brightest minds and Startup Alley, home to hundreds of the best early-stage startups across a range of technologies.

And that’s just a tiny taste of what will transpire at Disrupt Berlin. You can check out the full conference agenda here. The event goes down on December 4-5, 2017 at Arena Berlin. Play it smart and get the best possible price. Get your two-for-one Black Friday tickets today, and save.

Featured Image: Alexander Scheuber/Getty Images