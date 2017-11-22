Crunch Report | Uber’s data breach and Apple’s self-driving cars
Next Story
AWS ramps up in AI with new consultancy services and Rekognition features
Today’s Stories
- Uber’s big data breach
- Facebook to single out election trolls
- Apple’s self-driving car research
- FCC issues final draft of plan to kill net neutrality
Credits
Written by: Brian Heater
Hosted by: Brian Heater
Filmed by: Veanne Cao
Edited by: John Murillo
Notes:
- That’s it for this week. And for me. Tito’s back on Monday. A very Happy Thanksgiving to everyone attempting to explain Net Neutrality and Bitcoin to their loved ones this holiday.
0
SHARES