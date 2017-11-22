The third time could be the charm if you haven’t yet scored your free tickets to the Disrupt Berlin Hackathon. Today, we’ve released a third batch of tickets to the most exciting, grueling, 24-hour test of a developer’s chops. Tickets are available on a first-come-first-served basis, so get your tickets now before they’re gone for good.

The Hackathon takes place on December 2-3, the weekend preceding the full Disrupt Berlin conference. Picture it; hundreds of developers and engineers throughout Europe and beyond will descend on Berlin, form teams and spend 24 hours creating, coding and hacking their way to a completely new, cool or potentially life-changing product.

Competitors get one hour to form teams, and the Hackathon kicks off at 1:30 pm on Saturday. Teams have until 9:30 the following morning to complete their project. Check out the complete Hackathon schedule (all times are CET). Finally, each team gets a mere 60 seconds on the Disrupt stage to impress a panel of judges. No pressure!

Speaking of judges here’s who you’ll need to impress:

Sabela Garcia Cuesta, Program Manager, Next Media Accelerator

Sabela Garcia Cuesta works at next media accelerator (NMA) in Hamburg providing early stage media startups a place to grow fast and scale in Europe entering first the German market. As program manager she represents NMA in Germany and abroad spreading the program’s benefits for European and Israeli startups, scouting potential applicants for the program and mingling with media executives and investors. She also guides the teams once they have come to Germany to help them reach their objectives.

Tina Egolf, CPO, Clue

Tina Egolf leads pirate ships (aka product teams). As Clue’s CPO she is currently defining the global product strategy and building the product, growth and monetisation teams for Clue, the #1 mobile app for female health worldwide. Before joining Clue, she took a detour into consulting with ThoughtWorks, worked for Podio as Senior Product Manager, founded and failed with her own startup and sold contemporary art. She also blogs about “future of work” and coordinates the Hamburg Geekettes, a network for women in the tech and startup scene.

Susanne Kaiser, CTO, just.social

As the CTO at Just Software, Susanne Kaiser is responsible for the software development of JUST SOCIAL – providing apps for collaboration and communication in organizations. She has a background in computer sciences and a technical and entrepreneurial expertise for more than 15 years. She is also a public speaker on international tech stages.

Diana Knodel, CEO & founder, App Camps

Diana Knodel is the founder and CEO of App Camps (appcamps.de), a non-profit that brings coding and digital skills into the classroom. With a background in computer science, psychology and educational research she worked in academia and the IT industry as a software engineer, product manager and team lead. In 2016 Diana was appointed as guest professor and lecturer at Technical University of Berlin, teaching future educators about coding and CS in the classroom. Diana is an ambassador for the Hamburg Geekettes and brings together aspiring and established female tech innovators. Edition F and D64 named her as one of the 25 leading women in Germany for the digital future.

Lisa Lang, CEO & founder, Electroculture

In now more than 10 years into her technology and media career, Lisa Lang has gained a strong reputation for being a game-changer in digital product and media innovation. She has founded ElektroCouture in 2014, a collaborative house for bespoke technologies. Lisa is a mentor to several European hardware Startups, and has been named one of the top 100 most influential people in wearable tech worldwide.

Ina Wagner, Head of student relations, CODE

There’s no shortage of reasons to participate. You’ll push and expand your skills, connect with like-minded coders from around the world and be amazed and inspired by the creativity of your coding colleagues. Need an example of what a focused group of coders can build in less than 24 hours? A team of high school juniors at the Disrupt NY ‘17 Hackathon created reVIVE, a VR tool that helps both diagnosis and treat ADHD — and they took home the grand prize.

And speaking of the grand prize, the winning team gets $5,000 (and serious bragging rights). Everyone gets the chance to win gadgets, toys and other monetary prizes. Oh, you also get to chow down on midnight pizza and beer.

Here’s yet one more great reason to get hacking; every team that scores three or more points from the judges receives two free tickets to attend the full Disrupt Berlin conference on December 4-5.

Yup, ace your presentation and you get to experience all the techie goodness that Disrupt has to offer (for free): titans of tech speaking from the main stage, Startup Battlefield, Startup Alley, Off the Record sessions, serious networking and the best after-parties anywhere.

The time is what we like to call Now O’clock. Get your tickets today and bring your creativity, your mad skills and your best ideas to the Disrupt Berlin Hackathon.