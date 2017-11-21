YouTube TV gets picture-in-picture support

Google’s YouTube TV app has received a recent update that allows for picture-in-picture on Android phones running Nougat or Oreo.

Google first announced YouTube TV back in February, and rolled the service out in April, launching in five major U.S. cities. YouTube TV is meant to kill the cable box, offering popular cable channels like ABC, Fox, CBS, CW, NBC, Disney, ESPN and 40+ more for just $35/month. The channels are available live on up to six accounts with three devices streaming simultaneously.

Since launch, Google has expanded the service to now be available to 50 percent of U.S. households, with a dedicated app for smart TVs, gaming consoles and streaming devices.

Considering that picture-in-picture is one of the staple features of Android 8.0, it only makes sense that PIP would come to YouTube TV.

The feature is simple to use. If you press the home button while a program is playing, the the player window will shrink and pop out to let you do other things. While using PIP, there are still controls for rewind, fast-forward, pausing and returning to full screen.

Folks who aren’t interested in PIP can disable the feature within the settings menu of the app.

[via Android Police]