Teeth straightening startup Candid raises $15 million from Greycroft, Bessemer and others

Candid, the dental startup that aims to straighten your teeth for less than the cost of braces and Invisalign, recently raised a $15 million Series A round led by Greycroft Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners, e.ventures and some existing investors.

The plan is to use the funding to beef up Candid’s operations and grow its customer base, the company said in a press release.

“Candid Co.’s vision is to use technology to bring access to high quality orthodontic services to more people in the convenience and comfort of their own home,” Greycroft Partner John Elton said in a press release. “Greycroft is excited to partner with the exceptional Candid Co. team to bring their positive mission to life.”

Candid, which 3D prints its FDA-approved aligners, is designed for people who need mild to moderate orthodontic work. It costs $1,900 upfront or $88 per month over two years, while braces can cost up to $7,000 and Invisalign can cost up to $8,000.

Candid had previously raised a $2 million seed round led by Arena Ventures. In total, Candid has raised $17 million in venture funding.