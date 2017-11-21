Sonos One users can now ask Alexa to play Spotify music

In October, Sonos launched the Sonos One, raising the bar on what is already the gold standard in wireless whole-home audio. The big new feature? An integrated microphone that added support for Amazon’s Alexa.

However, there was one big caveat: While Alexa was integrated to control music services like Apple Music, Google Play Music, Soundcloud and others, it was missing a major player in the form of Spotify.

That’s not to say that Sonos users couldn’t listen to Spotify at all — once you started playing Spotify music from your iPhone or desktop, you could then skip tracks and change the volume with Alexa.

But part of the beauty of Alexa integration is the ability to simply ask for the music of your choice out of thin air.

Today, Sonos has rectified the situation, the Verge confirms. Now, Sonos One users can ask Alexa to play their custom playlists, Discover Weekly, or any other music mix that Spotify might offer.